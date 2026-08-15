Karnataka plans new CSR policy to develop panchayat schools: What it means for students

Bengaluru: Students in rural Karnataka could soon have access to better school infrastructure closer to home, with the state government planning to develop a new Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) utilisation policy at the panchayat level.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government plans to develop three schools at each panchayat headquarters, with the initiative aimed at reducing the migration of rural families to cities in search of better education for their children.

“There is a CSR grant of Rs 8,000 crore. Everything is being misused. It has come to my notice that 50 per cent of the amount is being collected back in cash. To provide good education and employment to everyone in the state, the government is planning to bring a new CSR policy to make good use of this grant,” The New Indian Express quoted CM Shivakumar said as saying while addressing the Legislative Council.

According to the proposed policy, the Karnataka government will identify around 2,000 schools across the state for development through CSR funds. The government will allot three to five acres at the panchayat level and prepare a development plan.

“We will give a list of 2,000 schools across Karnataka. The government will allot 3 to 5 acres at the panchayat level and come up with a plan; the companies will have to just develop three schools by pumping in Rs 10-15 crore and can maintain them and even name them,” CM said.

For students, the proposed CSR initiative could improve school facilities without having to move to urban centres for education. The move also strengthen education opportunities in rural areas and curb migration driven by the search for better schooling.

However, students and parents must note that this policy is still in the planning stage. The details such as the timeline for implementation, infrastructure and academic facilities are yet to be announced.