Karnataka plans HPV vaccination campaign for govt school girls aged 13-15 years

BENGALURU: With a view to reducing cervical cancer among women in Karnataka, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is in discussion with the private investors and doctors to provide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines for girls in 13 to 15 years age group in government schools.

An official from RGUHS said, “It might take a week to work out the nominal prices for these vaccines, to decide the brand of vaccine and the content present in it. Different brands of vaccines come with different price ranges starting from Rs 2,000 to 5,000. Besides, various screening centres will be set up so that mothers are screened before the girls are given vaccination.”

He added, “A circular will be released from the RGUHS regarding the vaccination to prevent cervical cancer in a week. Campaigns about this disease, training staff at schools and creating awareness will be done by doctors across the state. All this has to be done to take students into confidence before they are vaccinated.”

Dr Hema Divakar, Gynecologist and Director for HDR health care foundation, said, “It is a good initiative but its implementation must be accelerated. There is high prevalence of cervical cancer among women and 25 % of the burden is on India. Around 75,000 deaths of women occur in a year due to cervical cancer because they are detected at an advanced stage. But this is totally preventable.”