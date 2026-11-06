Karnataka plans English medium sections in all 48,527 government schools from next academic year

The Karnataka government plans to introduce English-medium sections in all 48,527 government schools from the next academic year, extending its bilingual education initiative across the state.

School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa announced the proposed expansion on Thursday, November 5. The government aims to give parents the option of English-medium instruction within the public school system and reduce the movement of students to private institutions.

Bangarappa said parents have the right to choose the medium of instruction. The government had taken time to announce the statewide expansion because it needed to address the availability of qualified teachers.

The figure of 48,527 government schools comes from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) data for 2025-26.