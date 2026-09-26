Karnataka plans bill to keep school teachers out of non-teaching duties

Karnataka School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa has said the state government plans to introduce legislation to prevent government and aided-school teachers from being routinely assigned non-teaching duties, including election-related work.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on September 25, Bangarappa said the immediate demand was to relieve teachers from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. He said the state government had written to the Election Commission seeking their exemption but had not received a response.

“Deployment of teachers from govt and aided schools for SIR is severely disrupting children's education. As this task drags on, classroom teaching is suffering,” Bangarappa said. He also expressed concern that the disruption could affect students' performance in examinations, with mid-term examinations currently underway and preparatory examinations due shortly.