Karnataka plans 20 lakh jobs, focuses on industry-ready higher education

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the State Government is planning to create 20 lakh jobs in different sectors, while preparing the state’s youth towards better employability higher education curricula.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day Campus to Career (C2C) Summit in Bengaluru on Friday, the CM said, “Our government is actively bridging the gap between education and employment. Our approach is clear — education must not end with a degree... it must lead to skills, confidence, opportunity and dignified livelihood.”