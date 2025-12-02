Karnataka: PhD scholar attempts suicide on denial of certificate at RCU convocation

BELAGAVI: A 34-year-old PhD scholar from Rani Channamma University (RCU) allegedly attempted suicide after she was reportedly denied her doctoral certificate during the university’s recently held annual convocation, triggering widespread criticism and demands for accountability.

The scholar, who had completed all stages of evaluation and received the final notification declaring her qualified, was allegedly not handed the certificate at the convocation presided over by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.

According to family sources, she consumed an excessive number of sleeping pills on returning home, citing humiliation, mental distress and institutional negligence. She was admitted to BIMS Hospital in Belagavi, where she remains under medical supervision.