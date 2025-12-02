Karnataka: PhD scholar attempts suicide on denial of certificate at RCU convocation

BELAGAVI: A 34-year-old PhD scholar from Rani Channamma University (RCU) allegedly attempted suicide after she was reportedly denied her doctoral certificate during the university’s recently held annual convocation, triggering widespread criticism and demands for accountability.
The scholar, who had completed all stages of evaluation and received the final notification declaring her qualified, was allegedly not handed the certificate at the convocation presided over by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.
According to family sources, she consumed an excessive number of sleeping pills on returning home, citing humiliation, mental distress and institutional negligence. She was admitted to BIMS Hospital in Belagavi, where she remains under medical supervision.
The scholar claimed that despite fulfilling all academic requirements and having her name included in the Governor-approved eligibility list, senior university authorities “deliberately withheld” her certificate.
She further alleged that she had faced persistent harassment, particularly after submitting a complaint against her research guide, Prof. K. L. N. Murthy.
Her husband, visibly distressed, held the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar responsible for what he termed the “injustice” meted out to his wife. “I have two children. If anything happens to my wife, I will end my life on the university campus,” he said.
Following mounting criticism, RCU issued a formal clarification stating that the scholar’s doctoral qualification had not been withheld. According to the Registrar, the scholar joined the PhD programme in November 2021.
Her thesis, “A Comprehensive Historical Study of Raibag Region (From Earliest Period to A.D. 1800),” was submitted on March 18, 2025. Her viva voce was conducted on May 10, 2025, and her PhD notification was issued the same day.
The university confirmed that her name had been included in the Governor-approved Convocation Eligibility Book, thereby recognising her as a qualified PhD graduate. However, it stated that the physical convocation certificate had been withheld pending the outcome of an inquiry into the complaint she filed against Prof. Murthy.
“The process is being conducted in a fair and transparent manner. The University follows a zero-tolerance policy towards complaints and will act on the Syndicate’s decision once the inquiry is completed,” the statement said.
