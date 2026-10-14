Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 option entry opens, candidates can edit college preferences till October 15

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the option-entry facility for the second round of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 counselling. Eligible candidates can submit or revise their college and course preferences through the official counselling portal until October 15, 2026.

The option-entry window is open to candidates eligible to participate in the second round, including those who wish to revise their existing preferences and eligible candidates who did not take part in the first round. The counselling process covers postgraduate professional courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Technology (MTech) and Master of Architecture (MArch).

Candidates can access the facility through the official KEA PGCET 2026 portal. The direct option-entry link is also available here.