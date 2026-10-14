Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 option entry opens, candidates can edit college preferences till October 15

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has opened the option-entry facility for the second round of Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2026 counselling. Eligible candidates can submit or revise their college and course preferences through the official counselling portal until October 15, 2026.
The option-entry window is open to candidates eligible to participate in the second round, including those who wish to revise their existing preferences and eligible candidates who did not take part in the first round. The counselling process covers postgraduate professional courses such as Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Technology (MTech) and Master of Architecture (MArch).
Candidates can access the facility through the official KEA PGCET 2026 portal. The direct option-entry link is also available here.
How to enter Karnataka PGCET Round 2 options
Candidates can follow these steps to submit or rearrange their preferences:
Visit the KEA PGCET 2026 website.
Open the Round 2 option-entry link.
Log in using the required PGCET credentials.
Add preferred colleges and courses, or rearrange existing choices as permitted.
Review the order of preferences carefully.
Submit and confirm the options before the deadline.
Save a copy of the submitted preferences for reference.
Candidates should ensure that their choices are correctly saved before the window closes. Only the options recorded in the counselling system and valid under KEA's rules will be considered for seat allotment.
What happens after option entry?
KEA will use the submitted preferences, the available seat matrix, candidates' merit and applicable reservation rules to determine seat allotment. The authority has not yet announced the complete Round 2 timetable, including the seat allotment result date and subsequent admission deadlines, according to reports published on October 14. Candidates should monitor the official portal for further notifications.