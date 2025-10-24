Karnataka: Online-only school recognition renewal sparks outcry over timing & corruption fears

The Department of School Education and Literacy has mandated that private schools apply for recognition renewal exclusively online this year. A notification issued on Tuesday states that physical applications will no longer be accepted. Schools must submit updated reports on infrastructure, staffing, finances, safety compliance, and curriculum standards to retain legal operational status.

Association welcomes move but slams delay

Lokesh Talikote, President of the Recognised and Unaided Private Schools Association (RUPSA), said, “We welcome the decision of the education department, but they should have released this notification at the beginning of the academic year in April or May. Now that the education department has released this notification in November, schools will not be able to complete this online process in a month’s time. As a result, the schools will go unrecognised by the department which would impact teachers, children and parents.”

Fire safety NOC mandate ignites dispute

Talikote pointed out that obtaining a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire safety department is now compulsory for all school buildings. “The Supreme Court has directed that there is no need to get a fire safety NOC for buildings less than 15 meters. But the school department has made it mandatory to get NOC for all the school buildings this time,” he said.

Fresh corruption allegations surface

Talikote alleged systemic corruption in the previous renewal cycle, claiming officials demanded bribes. “We have submitted most of these bribe cases along with evidences to the higher officials in the department itself. No action was taken against them. This time, again the department with this new notification is making way for more corruption,” he added.