Karnataka NEET UG 2026: KEA allows candidates without seats in stray vacancy round

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has allowed eligible candidates who have not secured a medical or dental seat to participate in the stray vacancy round of Karnataka NEET UG 2026 counselling, giving them another opportunity to seek admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses.

The authority has extended the deadlines for payment of the prescribed caution deposit and submission of fresh choices. Candidates must pay the deposit by 11 am on October 19, while the deadline for choice entry is 1 pm on the same day.

The extension follows requests from candidates who had not been allotted seats in the earlier counselling rounds. KEA has directed eligible applicants to follow the revised schedule and submit fresh preferences through its official counselling portal.