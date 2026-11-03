Karnataka NEET-PG 2026: KEA extends college choice deadline to November 3, flags fee changes

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the first-round option-entry deadline for Karnataka NEET-PG counselling 2026 to 12 noon on November 3. The earlier deadline was 4 pm on November 2.

The extension gives eligible candidates additional time to select and prioritise colleges and postgraduate medical courses. KEA has also advised applicants to check fee details, as the fees listed for several medical colleges have changed.

KEA executive director H Prasanna announced the extension in a post on the authority’s official social media account on November 2. The announcement asked candidates to take note of the changes to college fee information before entering their preferences.