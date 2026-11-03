Karnataka NEET-PG 2026: KEA extends college choice deadline to November 3, flags fee changes

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the first-round option-entry deadline for Karnataka NEET-PG counselling 2026 to 12 noon on November 3. The earlier deadline was 4 pm on November 2.
The extension gives eligible candidates additional time to select and prioritise colleges and postgraduate medical courses. KEA has also advised applicants to check fee details, as the fees listed for several medical colleges have changed.
KEA executive director H Prasanna announced the extension in a post on the authority’s official social media account on November 2. The announcement asked candidates to take note of the changes to college fee information before entering their preferences.
What candidates should check
Candidates should review the latest fee structure and confirm the course, college and seat category before submitting their preferences. They can access the option-entry facility through the KEA counselling portal at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.
Applicants must log in using their CET number and application details, enter their preferred colleges and courses in order, and save and submit their choices.
Mock allotment and next steps
The extension also affects the counselling timeline. The first-round mock allotment was originally expected after the option-entry window closed. KEA is expected to publish an updated schedule following the extension. Candidates should check the official portal for the revised timing.
A mock allotment gives candidates an indication of the seat they may receive based on their submitted preferences and seat availability. It is not the final allotment. Once the mock result is published, candidates are generally given an opportunity to revise their choices before the authority announces the round’s seat-allotment results.
Candidates should monitor KEA’s website for updates to the counselling schedule and fee structure. The deadline for option entry is 12 noon on November 3, 2026.