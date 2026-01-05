Karnataka must adopt patient-first approach, public–private partnership

Karnataka has long been one of India’s most progressive states in healthcare — home to premier medical institutions, a strong private sector, and a thriving innovation ecosystem.
Yet, as we move into 2026, the expectations of citizens are changing. People no longer ask only for treatment. They expect faster access, predictable outcomes, financial protection and humane care across urban and rural settings alike.
In cardiac sciences especially, minutes matter — and systems matter even more.
The most urgent need in 2026 is a statewide time-bound emergency care network for heart attacks and strokes.
Karnataka must scale a “hub-and-spoke” model that connects ambulances, peripheral hospitals, and tertiary centres through standard protocols. When a patient has a STEMI (major heart attack), the system should trigger an automatic pathway: ECG in the ambulance or first contact point, immediate teleconsultation, direct transfer to the nearest cath lab, and documented door-to-balloon timelines. The goal is simple: reduce avoidable deaths by ensuring every patient — whether in Bengaluru or Bidar — reaches definitive treatment in time.
Second, we need a strong prevention-first strategy, because the greatest cardiac burden is increasingly driven by lifestyle disease and late detection. Karnataka should institutionalise community screening for hypertension, diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol through PHCs, workplace health programs, and urban health centres.
Preventive cardiology must become routine — like vaccination — supported by counselling on tobacco cessation, nutrition, and physical activity. This cannot remain a once-a-year “health camp” effort. It must be a continuous public health program with measurable targets.
Third, 2026 must be the year of strengthening critical care capacity and workforce.
Beds and equipment are important, but trained people are the real infrastructure. Karnataka should expand structured training for emergency physicians, critical care nurses, perfusionists, cath lab technicians, and paramedics — especially in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. A state-supported framework for Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) training, periodic recertification, and simulation-based skill development would significantly improve survival after cardiac arrest and complications after major procedures.
Fourth, Karnataka must accelerate digital integration and data-driven governance. We need interoperable electronic records across public facilities, and practical digital tools for triage, referrals, and follow-ups. Equally important is a robust set of clinical registries — heart attack, heart failure, cardiac surgery outcomes — so we can identify gaps, compare performance, and improve quality.
“What gets measured gets improved.” Transparent reporting of key quality indicators, coupled with supportive improvement programs (not punitive action), can elevate standards across the state.
Fifth, we must address the biggest silent crisis: out-of-pocket expenditure and delayed care due to financial anxiety. In 2026, Karnataka should strengthen insurance coverage for emergencies and high-cost interventions, streamline approvals, and reduce paperwork at the point of care. Timely treatment should never be hostage to delays in authorisation. Financial counselling desks, standardised package rates for common cardiac procedures, and partnerships that expand coverage in underserved districts will directly translate into lives saved.
Finally, Karnataka should adopt a pragmatic, patient-first approach to public–private collaboration.
The private sector can complement the public system through training, referral networks, capacity support during surges, and shared protocols for emergencies — while the government ensures equity, affordability, and accountability. Such partnerships should be built around outcomes: time to treatment, complication rates, and patient satisfaction — not only volumes.
Healthcare in 2026 must be judged by a simple question: Did we reduce preventable deaths and disability, and did we make care easier to access and afford? Karnataka has the talent, technology, and intent. What we need now is execution at scale — with urgency, transparency, and a system that places the patient at the centre of every pathway. If we commit to these reforms, Karnataka can become not just a leader in facilities, but a leader in outcomes.
The story is reported by Dr Vivek Jawali of The New Indian Express