Karnataka must adopt patient-first approach, public–private partnership

Karnataka has long been one of India’s most progressive states in healthcare — home to premier medical institutions, a strong private sector, and a thriving innovation ecosystem.

Yet, as we move into 2026, the expectations of citizens are changing. People no longer ask only for treatment. They expect faster access, predictable outcomes, financial protection and humane care across urban and rural settings alike.

In cardiac sciences especially, minutes matter — and systems matter even more.

The most urgent need in 2026 is a statewide time-bound emergency care network for heart attacks and strokes.

Karnataka must scale a “hub-and-spoke” model that connects ambulances, peripheral hospitals, and tertiary centres through standard protocols. When a patient has a STEMI (major heart attack), the system should trigger an automatic pathway: ECG in the ambulance or first contact point, immediate teleconsultation, direct transfer to the nearest cath lab, and documented door-to-balloon timelines. The goal is simple: reduce avoidable deaths by ensuring every patient — whether in Bengaluru or Bidar — reaches definitive treatment in time.