Karnataka mulls state-level civil aviation policy, says MB Patil

BENGALURU: The state government is working on its own civil aviation policy to improve regional air connectivity and address viability of running smaller airports in the state. Industry Minister MB Patil said at Vidhana Soudha on Friday that the Karnataka Infrastructure Development Department (KIDD) is formulating the policy and officials are preparing the draft.

Already, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have their own civil aviation policies to develop airports and improve regional air connectivity by encouraging public and private investment.

Patil said that though Karnataka has several airports under the UDAN scheme, many are not financially viable. The new policy will examine issues like the fund share pattern between the state and the Centre for air infrastructure.

The state has urged the Centre to extend the UDAN scheme from three years to five. After that, the Centre and state should jointly manage airports for the next five years on a 50:50 funding basis so that airports get enough time to stabilise.

Patil was responding to a question by G Janardhana Reddy, who pointed out that around 900 acres were acquired in Ballari in 2010 at Rs 124 crore to build the airport, but the project has not been completed even after 15 years. The Centre is ready to construct the airport at Rs 750 crore if the land is handed over to it, he added.

Patil said the airport was earlier planned under a public-private partnership model, but viability concerns remain once the UDAN support ends. Airports in Kalaburagi, Bidar and Shivamogga have all faced similar challenges.

Won’t repeat airport location mistakes: Patil

Patil said the Bidar airport is currently being run with funds from the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board and KIDD. If the land is handed over to the Centre, the Ballari airport could benefit not only Karnataka but also neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. People from Koppal and Vijayanagara districts too have demanded airports.

Patil said a meeting, chaired by CM Siddaramaiah, will be convened with elected representatives from all three districts to explore the possibility of identifying land close to all the three districts.

He admitted that mistakes were made earlier in identifying locations for airports. He cited the example of Hubballi and Belagavi, where airports are located just 70 km apart.

The airport near Kalaburagi could have been more viable if it had been located closer to Almatti, which would have improved connectivity to tourist and pilgrimage sites like Badami, Pattadakal and Kudalasangama. “Just because land has been purchased, it does not mean the airport must be constructed there. We should not repeat such mistakes,” Patil said.