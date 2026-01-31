Karnataka mulls ban on social media for kids below 16

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government is planning to ban social media for children below the age of 16, taking a lead from Australia and Goa.

RDPR and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge informed the Assembly on Friday that the government is mulling over the plan. Responding to senior BJP leader and MLA S Suresh Kumar, who expressed concern over the abuse of social media, Kharge admitted that it is a serious issue.