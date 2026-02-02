Karnataka: More telescopes to boost space study

BENGALURU: In her 9th consecutive Budget presentation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced funds for upgrading the Himalayan Chandra Telescope (HCT) at Hanle, Ladakh, besides establishing the National Large Solar Telescope (NLST), the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope (NLOIT) and the COSMOS2 Planetarium as part of boosting the country’s telescope infrastructure.

Experts in the Department of Science and Technology said the HCT celebrates its silver jubilee this year, and it was the main telescope so far, needing upgradation in secondary and control systems among others.