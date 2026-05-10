Karnataka to hold job fair for PwDs in August: Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Skill Development Sharana Prakash R Patil announced that an exclusive job fair for PwDs will be held in August at the Kanteerava Stadium here.
"Persons with disabilities (PwDs) are second to none. They are as talented as anyone else, and corporates must extend them equal opportunity and treatment during hiring," Patil said.
The minister announced this at the launch of the "Adidvara app" -- a first-of-its-kind inclusive employment and skilling platform built with accessibility at its core -- at a ceremony in association with the AssisTech Foundation (ATF).
The Adidvara platform connects PwDs to employment opportunities, internships, and skilling and upskilling programmes, while enabling employers to post inclusive job roles and access a diverse talent pool. Its AI-powered job-candidate matching engine aligns skills, interests, and accessibility requirements with suitable roles, supporting meaningful and outcome-focused hiring, he said.
At the event, Minister Patil also unveiled the official logo for the upcoming job fair, signaling the government's commitment to building an inclusive workforce ecosystem in Karnataka.
The Adidvara job fair, scheduled for August, will be a large-scale inclusive employment and skilling festival designed to connect job-ready PwDs with employers, training partners and assistive technology startups.
The event will feature direct recruitment drives, career guidance sessions, skill pathway awareness programmes, and technology showcases, officials said in a release.
Employers from sectors, including IT, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, hospitality, and services are expected to participate. Over 3,000 job seekers with disabilities -- representing all 21 notified disability categories -- are anticipated to attend, with opportunities for both direct recruitment and structured employer-candidate interactions.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.