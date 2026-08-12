Karnataka minister finds schoolgirls by roadside, orders bus driver suspended: What happened?

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Aug 12 (IANS): Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries, M.B. Patil, intervened after a group of school students was left stranded near Mamadapur village in Babaleshwar taluk, allegedly after a government bus driver failed to stop and pick them up.
The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media on Wednesday.
Patil was travelling to attend an event when he noticed the students waiting by the roadside. He stopped his car and walked over to speak to them. A majority of the students were girls, who told the minister that the government bus on the Vijayapura–Kilarahatti–Mamadapur route had passed without stopping despite seeing them waiting for the service.
The students told Patil that the driver had said he did not have time to stop before driving away, leaving them stranded.
Angered by the incident, Patil immediately called Vijayapura Divisional Controller, D.A. Biradar, and questioned him over the driver’s conduct. He directed the officer to take action against the driver and ordered that he be suspended for alleged negligence.
When the official attempted to explain that arrangements would be made to ensure the students were picked up, Patil insisted that action should also be taken against the driver.
“I don’t want just arrangements to be made. Action must be taken against the driver,” Patil told the official, stressing that such an incident was unacceptable.
Calling the incident shameful, Patil directed the Divisional Controller to immediately arrange transportation for the students and personally visit Mamadapur to resolve the issue.
After the phone call, the students again surrounded the minister and shared their concerns. Patil patiently assured them that senior transport officials would reach the spot and that his personal secretary would also be present to ensure that the students did not face inconvenience in getting bus services in the future.
Patil’s intervention and prompt response to the students’ complaints have drawn appreciation from social media users.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.