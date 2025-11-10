Karnataka likely to revise Nali Kali curriculum

BENGALURU: Amid ongoing debate if Class 5 children in government schools are able to read text in Kannada and English and solve basic math problems, the department of school education is pondering whether to halt the Nali Kali programme or revise the curriculum to help children of Class 1-3 prepare better for higher classes.
Nali Kali was introduced to Class 1-3 students in the academic year 2009-10.
Under the programme, the students are taught collectively in a single classroom and different groups are formed on the basis of their learning level.
Since it is activity-based learning, each student is given a textbook where they complete one activity in each lesson.
A progress card is also given to each student to mark their progress while teachers record their remarks. Nali Kali puts no pressure on students to complete the lessons – students in Class 2 can complete the pending activities of Class 1 textbook and then move on to Class 2 textbook.
Allama Prabhu Bettaduru, a retired principal from Koppal, was among those who opposed the Nali Kali programme in 2009.
He said, “It will be good if the education department halts this programme, as it is totally unscientific. It doesn’t help students develop reading, writing or reasoning capabilities but leads them to lag behind when they move to Classes 4, 5 and 6. They remain unable to read and write, and even calculate.”
“The textbooks only comprise pictures. How will children learn to read and write without knowing basic letters and numbers? Let the syllabus for Classes 1, 2 and 3 be the same across government-run, aided and private schools. Let there be proper lessons, poems and problems in math, along with activities at the end of lessons,” Bettaduru said.
Kathyayini Chamaraj, an expert in the education sector, said, “Nali Kali promotes monograde learning among students. It was introduced basically because the younger kid would learn from the older kid in the same class. It was also intended to address the teacher shortage in government schools. The government can retain the activity-based learning, but must introduce letters and numbers to children in separate classes. Separate teachers must be appointed for students of Classes 1, 2 and 3. The students will suffer if the government cancels the programme solving teacher shortage.”
When TNIE asked a senior SSK official if Nali Kali would be halted from the next academic year, she said, “We provide textbooks for the Nali Kali programme. It may not be halted soon, but the curriculum will be revised. As the government plans bilingual classes for elementary-level students, Nali Kali cannot be taught at the same time.”
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa said, “A meeting will be held with teachers, SDMC members and other stakeholders before the mega parent-teacher meeting to decide whether the decade-old programme has to be halted or revised.”