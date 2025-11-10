Karnataka likely to revise Nali Kali curriculum

BENGALURU: Amid ongoing debate if Class 5 children in government schools are able to read text in Kannada and English and solve basic math problems, the department of school education is pondering whether to halt the Nali Kali programme or revise the curriculum to help children of Class 1-3 prepare better for higher classes.

Nali Kali was introduced to Class 1-3 students in the academic year 2009-10.

Under the programme, the students are taught collectively in a single classroom and different groups are formed on the basis of their learning level.

Since it is activity-based learning, each student is given a textbook where they complete one activity in each lesson.