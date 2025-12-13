Karnataka, Kerala, TN power up Janaushadhi kendras

MANGALURU: Southern states continue to anchor the growth of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) though other states show significantly low business performance, revealing an uneven national landscape in the availability and utilisation of affordable generic medicines.

Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu remain at the forefront in terms of Jan Aushadhi Kendra (JAK) density and business volume, while states such as Madhya Pradesh and Telangana lag behind despite their demographic or economic strength.