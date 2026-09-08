Karnataka invites researchers and startups to help build Bengaluru’s Quantum City

Bengaluru, Sep 8 (IANS): Karnataka Minister for Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology, Ajay Dharam Singh, on Tuesday invited global technology companies, startups, investors and researchers to partner with the State Government in building Karnataka’s proposed Quantum City as a globally competitive hub for research, innovation and industry collaboration.
Speaking at the High-Level Roundtable on Space, Mobility & Drones at Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru, the Minister said Karnataka wants industry and innovators to engage from the early stages and contribute ideas, technologies and partnerships to shape the State’s deep-tech ecosystem.
“Quantum City is an ambitious initiative that we want to build in partnership with industry, researchers, startups and investors. I invite technology leaders to engage with Karnataka and help us shape a globally competitive deep-tech ecosystem,” he said.
Highlighting the Government’s focus on Ease of Doing Business, Ajay Dharam Singh said Karnataka aims to create an enabling environment for technology companies to build, test, manufacture and scale their businesses.
He said Karnataka would build on its strengths in IT and aerospace while expanding into quantum technologies, SpaceTech, DroneTech, Artificial Intelligence and geospatial technologies.
Referring to the Karnataka Space Technology Policy 2025–30, he said the State aims to capture 50 per cent of India’s space market and 5 per cent of the global market by 2033, attract $3 billion in investments and train 50,000 professionals.
The Minister also advocated greater use of satellite imagery, drones, GIS, remote sensing and AI for groundwater management, mapping of tanks and lakes, irrigation asset management and project monitoring.
“Technology becomes meaningful when it solves real problems faced by people. Our message is simple — Build in Karnataka, Test in Karnataka, Make in Karnataka, Grow from Karnataka and take your technology to the world,” he said.
The roundtable was attended by former ISRO Chairman Dr. S. Somanath, Consul General of Israel to South India Orli Weitzman and representatives from NewSpace India Limited, Pixxel, Dhruva Space, ideaForge, Axelspace, BlackSky, Capella Space, EnduroSat, Sarla Aviation and TakeMe2Space, along with investors and technology industry leaders.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.