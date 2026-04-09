Karnataka II PUC results 2026: 88.48% pass, Science leads, girls ahead

Bengaluru, April 9 (IANS) The results of the Karnataka II PUC (Class 12) board examinations were announced on Thursday by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).
This year, an overall pass percentage of 88.48 per cent was recorded, with 5,46,698 students passing out of a total of 6,32,200 candidates.
Girls outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 88.70 per cent, compared to 83.65 per cent among boys.
In the Arts stream, the pass percentage was 72.86 per cent, while Commerce recorded 88.04 per cent and Science achieved 91.69 per cent.
The Karnataka II PUC Examination-1 was conducted across the state from February 28 to March 17 at 1,217 examination centres.
The evaluation of answer scripts was carried out by 27,739 evaluators at 68 examination centres between March 17 and April 2.
Region-wise, rural students slightly outperformed their urban counterparts, with a pass percentage of 87.62 per cent compared to 85.95 per cent in urban areas.
Among social categories, 80.22 per cent of Scheduled Caste students and 80.19 per cent of Scheduled Tribe students passed the examination, while the pass percentage among general category students stood at 92.69 per cent.
Students from the Kannada medium recorded a pass percentage of 76.41 per cent, whereas English medium students achieved 90.63 per cent.
Among 206 differently-abled students, who appeared for the exams, 154 passed.
Udupi district topped the state with a pass percentage of 96.39 per cent, followed by Mangaluru at 96.35 per cent, and Madikeri at 92.34 per cent.
In Bengaluru, the pass percentage stood at 90.05 per cent in Bengaluru North, 90.55 per cent in Bengaluru South, and 91 per cent in Bengaluru Rural. The Yadgir district stood at last with 71.21 per cent of students passing the board exams.
Students can apply for photocopies of their answer scripts between April 10 and April 15, and download them between April 12 and April 17.
Applications for revaluation and recounting can be submitted between April 13 and April 19, but only by those who have obtained photocopies.
The fee is Rs 530 per subject for photocopies and Rs 1,670 per subject for revaluation.
In the Arts stream, Archana D.M. and Sangeeta of Indu PU College at Kottur (Ballari district), and Shrusti of Smt. Veeramma Gangasiri College for Women at Kalaburagi, secured the first rank in Class 12 board exam by securing 598 out of 600 marks.
Fathimath Shahla, Mahmadayan Nadaf, Sanika Metagar, Shivanand Murageppa Burlatti, and Shravani Patil secured the second rank with 595 marks.
Shravani Patil, Akshata Chavan, Deeksha, Devamma Yadahalli, G.K. Sahana, Laxmi Shreekanth Nandur, Sakshi, Shrusthi Chidanand Soloni, and Varuna J secured the third rank with 594 marks.
In the Commerce stream, Aditi Prabhu of Sri Mahaveer Jain PU College at VV Puram in Bengaluru, and Disha of Alva's PU College at Moodabidari, secured first rank with a perfect score of 600 out of 600.
Dhwani Santosh Kulkarni of Gogte PU College of Commerce at Tilakwadi (Belagavi district), and Rachel D'Souza secured second rank with 599 marks.
In the Science stream, Princilla Cardoza of The Learning Centre PU College at Anandanagar (Mangaluru district), secured first rank with 599 marks.
Several students, including Abhiram V. Bhat, Angel Tiwari, Ankit Bhimappa Karatagi, Dhanush Gutti, Meenakshi Unnithan, Nandan Nayak, Rakshita Manjunath Sanganapeth, Rashmi, Sai Raghav Vishvesh Marghasahayam, Samanyu Shetty, U. Shravani, and Vaibhavi Karkera secured the second rank with 598 marks.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.