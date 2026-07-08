Rain fury prompts school, college holiday in Shivamogga's Hosanagara Taluk

Shivamogga: The authorities in Shivamogga have ordered the closure of all educational institutions across Hosanagara Taluk for Wednesday, in light of the persistent heavy rainfall impacting the region.



The decision was taken as a necessary precautionary measure to ensure the safety and well-being of the student population. Under the powers granted by Sections 26, 30, and 34 of the Disaster Management Act, the administration has officially declared a holiday for all the Anganwadi Centres, schools, and Pre-University (PU) Colleges.



Educational institutions have been directed to hold the lectures, which were to be held on the said holiday, on the following general holidays and adjust them.