Karnataka hikes SSLC exam fee by 5% for 2026-27; check revised charges for all candidates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has increased the examination fee for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination by 5% for the 2026-27 academic year.
The revised fee applies to regular students appearing for the Class 10 board examination for the first time, as well as private candidates and students appearing for specific subjects as repeat candidates.
For students appearing for the SSLC examination for the first time, the examination fee has increased from Rs 710 to Rs 746. The revised fee structure was issued through a KSEAB circular dated September 10.
Revised SSLC examination fee
The increase is approximately 5% across the different categories.
Why has KSEAB increased the fee?
According to the board's circular, the revised charges take into account the expenditure involved in conducting the SSLC examinations. The increase follows the existing mechanism for revising examination fees.
The latest revision follows an increase introduced for the 2025-26 academic year, when the examination fee for first-time candidates was raised from Rs 676 to Rs 710. It has now increased by another Rs 36 to Rs 746.
Fee hike also affects repeat candidates
Students appearing for selected subjects again will also have to pay the revised fee.
Candidates taking the examination for one subject will now pay Rs 470, compared with Rs 448 earlier. Those appearing for two subjects will pay Rs 587, up from Rs 559.
For candidates appearing for three or more subjects, the fee has increased from Rs 752 to Rs 790.
Private candidates will also see changes in both registration and renewal charges. First-time private candidates will pay Rs 260, up from Rs 248, while the registration renewal fee has increased from Rs 72 to Rs 76.
What about SSLC 2027 exam dates?
KSEAB has not yet announced the detailed timetable for the 2027 SSLC board examinations.
Students will have to wait for the board's official notification for the subject-wise examination schedule and other examination-related instructions. The fee revision applies to candidates appearing in the 2026-27 academic year.