Karnataka hikes SSLC exam fee by 5% for 2026-27; check revised charges for all candidates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has increased the examination fee for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination by 5% for the 2026-27 academic year.

The revised fee applies to regular students appearing for the Class 10 board examination for the first time, as well as private candidates and students appearing for specific subjects as repeat candidates.

For students appearing for the SSLC examination for the first time, the examination fee has increased from Rs 710 to Rs 746. The revised fee structure was issued through a KSEAB circular dated September 10.