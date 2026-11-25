Bengaluru, Nov 25 (IANS): The Karnataka High Court directed on Wednesday that all cases relating to alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) be transferred to the Special Investigation Team (SIT), following fresh revelations in the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) investigation.
The ED has reportedly uncovered alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination for 400 Veterinary Officer posts in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department. The investigation is being conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED has arrested former KPSC chairman Shivashankarappa Sahukar and KPSC member B.V. Geetha in connection with the case. IAS officers Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar and Basavaraj Kanna have also been questioned as part of the investigation.
Taking note of the ED's findings, Justice M. Nagaprasanna observed that the allegations raised serious concerns about the credibility of the entire public recruitment process.
The court directed that the information shared by the ED be forwarded to the Vidhana Soudha Police Station, where fresh cases must be registered wherever cognisable offences are disclosed. Such cases must subsequently be transferred to the SIT for investigation.
The High Court further directed the ED and SIT to conduct their investigations independently while extending cooperation to each other. Both agencies have been asked to submit updated status reports before the court on January 8, 2027.
The court clarified that its observations should not be construed as findings on the guilt or culpability of any individual, and that the allegations remain to be established in accordance with law.
The ED has filed a prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against four persons, including suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar, alleging that they generated proceeds of crime worth Rs 1.82 crore by leaking question papers and answer keys in the recruitment examination for 400 Veterinary Officer posts.
The investigation relied on statements recorded from candidates under Section 50 of the PMLA, along with an analysis of their OMR answer sheets and the initial and derived answer keys published by the KPSC.
The approximately 374-page chargesheet, accompanied by more than 8,000 pages of supporting documents, concerns alleged irregularities in the recruitment examination for 400 veterinary officer posts conducted on January 9, 2026.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.