Karnataka Health Department seeks curb on pigeon feeding in public places over disease risk

BENGALURU: The Health Department has flagged serious public health concerns arising from the uncontrolled feeding of pigeons in public places, citing rising respiratory illnesses linked to prolonged exposure to pigeon droppings and feathers.

Conditions such as hypersensitivity pneumonitis and other lung diseases have been reported, with experts warning of severe and sometimes irreversible lung damage, particularly among children, the elderly and those with pre-existing respiratory ailments.