Karnataka HC sets aside KPSC chairman's suspension

Bengaluru, Aug 18 (IANS) In a major development, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday quashed the suspension order issued against Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S. Sahukar and directed the authorities to reinstate him within seven days.
A bench headed by Justice Suraj Govindaraj passed the order while hearing a petition challenging the suspension order issued by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on July 10.
The High Court held that the suspension order was not legally sustainable, observing that the Cabinet had neither recommended nor suggested suspending the KPSC chairman. The court said the Governor had to act in accordance with the Cabinet's decision and declared the suspension order null and void.
The court directed the authorities to reinstate Sahukar as KPSC chairman within seven days. However, it restricted Sahukar, stating that he should not take any decision concerning the appointments of his daughters.
Senior counsel Arun Shyam appeared for Sahukar and argued that the suspension did not comply with legal requirements. Sahukar had approached the High Court challenging the Governor’s suspension order and seeking relief against the action taken against him.
He contended that the Governor had no power to suspend the Chairperson of a State Public Service Commission until the President of India, acting on the Governor’s recommendation, makes a reference to the Supreme Court under Article 317 (1) of the Constitution for holding an enquiry.
The development comes amid allegations of irregularities surrounding the KPSC recruitment process. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also conducting searches over alleged irregularities in the recruitment of Veterinary Officers.
Officials said the ED carried out search operations on Tuesday at 21 locations across Karnataka and Ahmedabad under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The premises searched include the KPSC office, the residence of suspended Chairman Sahukar, KPSC member Shanta Hosmani, alleged mediators, candidates selected for Veterinary Officer posts and the office premises of Edutest Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which was responsible for digital evaluation of examination papers.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.