Karnataka HC Bench sets aside single-judge order on MBBS paper evaluation

BENGALURU: A Division Bench of the Karnataka High Court set aside directions issued by a single judge that the answer scripts of writ petitioners, first-year MBBS students, be sent to an additional evaluator or third evaluator for fresh assessment by the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS).

The division bench of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice CM Poonacha passed the order on February 19, while allowing the appeal filed by RGUHS against the single-judge order dated July 30, 2025, in a batch of petitions filed by students pursuing first-year MBBS at RGUHS.