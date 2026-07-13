Illegal selection allegation: Karnataka Governor acts against KPSC chief

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 13 (ANI): Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot on Monday suspended Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar over allegations related to the appointment of his two daughters as Industrial Extension Officers and referred his impeachment to the President.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, complaints were received against Sahukar alleging that he facilitated the illegal selection of his two daughters to the posts of Industrial Extension Officers.

"Complaints have been received against Shivashankrappa S Sahukar, Chairman, Karnataka Public Service Commission, with a request to take action against him for facilitating the illegal selection of his two daughters to the posts of Industrial Extension Officer in an unlawful manner. It is found that the Chairman failed to recuse himself or formally declare a conflict of interest while his direct dependants participated in the KPSC selection process," the release said,

The statement alleged that one of Sahukar's daughters declared the family's annual income as Rs 40,000 to obtain an income and caste certificate and claimed OBC reservation and creamy layer exemption by allegedly suppressing facts despite the family's income exceeding the prescribed limit.

"One of the daughters of the Chairman has obtained the income and caste certificate by declaring the family income of Rs. 40,000/- per annum. This evidence indicates that the Chairman's daughter has claimed OBC Reservation and Creamy Layer exemption by deliberate suppression of facts and using manipulated lower-income declarations despite having an income more than the prescribed limit and knowing that his father is working as the Chairman of the Commission. Further, as per the GO No No-SWD 225 BCA 2000, dated 30-03-2002, the children of the Chairman of a Public Service Commission are not eligible to claim reservation under the backward classes quota in Karnataka. Despite this restriction, the Chairman and his daughter have suppressed the vital information to get undue benefit, which is an act impossible without administrative oversight or deliberate blindness by the head of the Commission," the release added.

The release further stated that, "the Income and Property returns submitted by the Chairman and also the other facts supported by records point a finger at the Chairman of the Commission with some certainty, it amounts to misbehaviour in the given facts and circumstances of the case. Hence, the Governor has recommended to the President of India to refer to the Supreme Court of India under Article 317(1) of the Constitution of India for necessary enquiry into the allegations made against Shivashankarappa S Sahukar, Chairman, Karnataka Public Service Commission."

Further, to ensure a fair, impartial, and uninfluenced investigation while protecting the integrity and credibility of the Karnataka Public Service Commission, the Governor has placed the Chairman under suspension until further orders from the President's Office. Governor has ordered that the next senior-most member of the Commission act as Chairman, KPSC, until further orders.