Karnataka green-lights Rs 18 crore plan to upgrade 800 government schools

The state government of Karnataka has approved an initial Rs 18 crore for commissioning detailed project reports (DPRs) to transform 800 government schools across Karnataka into modern campuses under the Karnataka Public Schools (KPS) scheme.

The Cabinet, headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, had been asked to grant “approval for identification of agency to prepare school-wise DPRs to upgrade 800 government (magnet) schools as Karnataka Public Schools as per KPS Book of Standards” with assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and other funding agencies, The Indian Express reports.

This proposal was previously accepted by the Cabinet on September 4, 2025, and government directives for the project were released between October 15 and November 29.

The plan includes the upgrading of 474 government schools with ADB’s help, 200 government schools under the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), and 100 schools with funds from the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC).

“The main objective of the Karnataka Public Schools is to provide quality education from the pre-primary to the pre-university level under one roof, improving the enrolment in schools by providing all necessary facilities and quality education, and reducing the number of students dropping out of school,” the Cabinet note released on December 4 stated.

An estimated Rs 2,500 crore will be spent with ADB’s help to transform 500 government schools into KPS schools, with Rs 700 crore coming from KKRDB and KMERC funds. The overall cost of upgrading 800 schools at Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore per school is estimated at Rs 3,200 crore.