Karnataka govt withdraws order to shift SSLC students to govt schools to write examination

BENGALURU: In an important decision, the education department and Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have withdrawn their decision of moving SSLC students from private schools to neighbourhood government schools to write their SSLC examinations this year.

As several private schools had failed to procure a Renewal of Recognition certificate (RR) from the department of education and school literacy, on December 28, the department instructed officials to tag SSLC students from such private schools to nearby government schools.

However, private school associations opposed the move and stated that the department has no rights to shift students “forcibly” to a government school.