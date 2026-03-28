Inside Karnataka’s new 450-bed children’s hospital built for advanced care

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI): Karnataka government has constructed a massive, state-of-the-art 450-bed children's hospital at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health to provide advanced care and treatment for children, said Sharanprakash R Patil, Minister for Medical Education.

Speaking after inaugurating the new hospital, Patil emphasised that a government-run super speciality hospital of this scale and capacity is a first-of-its-kind in the entire country.

According to a press release, patients arriving from other states will receive the same quality of treatment here. The Minister urged the public to take full advantage of the facility, noting that 100% quality healthcare is available only in government hospitals.

The institution currently operates 450 beds and annually treats approximately 1,78,000 outpatients and 21,000 inpatients, while performing around 5,000 surgeries.

As per the release, the Siddaramaiah-led government is establishing medical colleges in all districts of the state. About 90% of this target has already been achieved, with only four or five districts remaining - all of which will be completed very soon, the Minister said.

Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to providing quality healthcare to all citizens by setting up super speciality hospitals, cancer hospitals, and trauma care centres in every district.

On the lines of the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, NIMHANS-model institutes and Endocrinology Centres will be established in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, said the release. A dedicated children's hospital will also be built in Kalaburagi at a cost of Rs 100 crore, modelled on the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital, the Minister announced.

Sharanprakash Patil stated that tertiary care treatment is available only in government hospitals and nowhere else, and that "Universal Health Care for All" is the guiding mission of the government.

The state has the largest number of medical seats and colleges, along with 800 nursing colleges, he added. Patil also felicitated Dr KS Sanjay, Director of the Institute, on stage, as he retires at the end of this month after years of dedicated service.

The event was attended by legislators Uday Garudachar and TA Saravana, Additional Chief Secretary Mohammed Mohsin, Director Dr BL Sujatha Rathod, Dr KS Sanjay, and several other officials.

