Karnataka Govt trains graduates to strengthen school education

BENGALURU: Even as the government is staring at a huge number of teaching vacancies in government schools across the state, they have launched a training programme for fresh graduates so that they can be employed as teachers in private schools affiliated to the State Education Board and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

For this, Karnataka Skill Development Corporation, along with Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya National Training Facility for Skills for All (BMVNTFSA) initiated a training programme for fresh graduates with Arts, Science and Computer Science backgrounds.

Speaking to TNIE, Srinivas Kulkarni, Director for BMVNTFSA said, "Graduates who have studied BSc, MSc, BCA, MCA, MA (Sociology and English), BA, BE with or without BEd preferably graduated during the years 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 can apply for the training programme.

Hands on Foundation and Connecting the Dots, will provide resource persons to train these graduates to become better teachers. It is a residential programme for four weeks to fine-tune their presentational, communication skills and STEM knowledge. Besides, the faculty who will train them will be able to guide them even after four weeks of training throughout the year."

He added, "Preference is given more to Yuva Nidhi Plus beneficiaries so that they get employment. Once the programme of 28 days is completed, schools come in to conduct interviews for the candidates and the shortlisted ones will get jobs. Most of the schools are from Chitradurga, Tarikere, Tumakuru, Davangere and other districts."

This story has been written by Rashmi Patil of The New Indian Express.