Karnataka govt sets up four-member panel to solve staff crunch at Law University

BELAGAVI: Admitting that the Law University of Karnataka is plagued by the lack of full-time staff in both teaching and non-teaching segments, Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs HK Patil on Thursday announced that the government has decided to set up a four-member committee to regularise and appoint new employees.

In his reply to a query by BJP MLC SV Sankanur in the Council on Thursday, Patil said the committee will comprise the secretaries of the departments of personnel and administrative reforms, law and Parliamentary affairs, as well as a veteran syndicate member of any university. He assured the House that he would direct the committee to submit the report within two months. He, however, said that since the order of the Supreme Court also prevents certain appointments, the committee will be asked to consider all these aspects before preparing a report.

Earlier, Sankanur said that 80% of the teaching staff and almost 100% of the non-teaching staff work on contracts.