Karnataka govt relaxes Urdu school timings for Ramzan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2 (ANI): The Karnataka government has revised the school timings of Urdu-medium junior primary and secondary schools during the month of Ramzan.



According to a directive from the state's Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools, the schools will now operate from 8 am to 12:45 pm.



This will remain in effect from the start of Ramzan (likely from mid-February) until March 20.



The Bharatiya Janata Party has strongly objected to the move, accusing the Congress of "appeasement politics" and questioning whether it will make the same move for any Hindu festival.



Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, said, "This shows their appeasement politics. The Congress party always goes against Hinduism. Even Siddaramaiah is doing the same being a Hindu... If you are going to give special attention to Ramazan, why not to Hindus?... The people of Karnataka will feel that this government is only for the Muslims, for the benefit of votes."



BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla questioned whether the Karnataka government will do the same for Navratri.



"Now, we are seeing that schools in Karnataka will have different timings during Ramzan. But have you (Karnataka govt) made any such concessions during any Hindu festival? You are saying that teachers and staff can leave early during Ramzan, but will you allow the same during Navratri? Congress always puts its vote bank first. They don't have the vision of doing things fairly and equally as per the Constitution. This has been seen in Karnataka again and again." Poonawalla told ANI.



Congress leaders pushed back against the BJP's opposition, with Karnataka Home Minister G Parmeshwara alleging that the BJP is against people being treated equally.



"These people have been neglected for thousands of years. Don't you want them to become equal?... If this is not tolerated, then it means they are against people being treated equally," he said.



Karnataka Minister Santosh Lad said, "They have bigger issues to talk about. They should speak on Iran... They only want to speak about Urdu, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Muslims... Why are they giving fuel at Rs 50 to Bangladesh?... Who is doing appeasement now?"

