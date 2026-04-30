Karnataka orders hospital checks after Bengaluru tragedy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Thursday directed officials to conduct a thorough inspection of all hospital buildings and compound walls under the department and submit a detailed study report following the death of seven people after the collapse of the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital compound wall in Bengaluru's Shivajinagar area.



Karnataka Minister Sharan Prakash Patil visited the site at the Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital, formerly Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where seven people were killed when the compound wall collapsed due to heavy rain on Wednesday. He reviewed the situation and gathered information from officials and medical officers on the ground.



An expert team has been ordered to inspect all hospital buildings and compound walls across the state, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hospital and Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.