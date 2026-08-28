Karnataka Govt Jobs: Preparations underway to fill 72,000 vacancies, says Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Revenue and Sports, G. Parameshwara, on Friday said that notifications are being issued to fill 72,000 vacant government posts across various departments in the State, while discussions are underway at the government level to fill backlog vacancies.
He was speaking after inaugurating the 6th State-Level 'Aikyata Samavesha' organised by the Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees’ Coordination Committee at Shringar Palace, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru on Friday.
Parameshwara said that backlog vacancies had been filled earlier after sustained efforts during the tenure of former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna. He added that he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and work towards filling the remaining backlog vacancies.
"The Coordination Committee has requested land for its activities. If the committee identifies suitable land, Minister K.H. Muniyappa and I will facilitate its allotment," he said.
He further stated that Chief Minister Shivakumar has agreed in principle to the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and that it would be implemented in the coming days.
“SC/ST employees should have been given greater prominence at government employees’ conventions. There are more than one lakh employees from the SC/ST communities, but you have not put forward your issues as demands before the Chief Minister.
"Mere display of strength is not enough. The organisation of government SC/ST employees must become stronger and its voice must reach those who take decisions. Your strength must be demonstrated in a manner that makes an impact. Only when everyone comes together for such conventions will they have their true meaning,” he said.
Parameshwara said that the strength and significance of Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s legacy must be understood beyond securing government employment through reservation and earning a salary to support one’s family.
“It is not enough to say that reservation has enabled us to get jobs and earn a salary to support our families. We must reflect on why this community continues to remain marginalised even today. The caste system has continued for thousands of years. Whether one accepts it or not, it was the Congress party that led the country to Independence,” he said.
Expressing his anguish over incidents of caste discrimination, he recalled that a platform where Mallikarjun Kharge, the national president of the Congress party, had participated was subjected to purification rituals. He also recalled that former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram had faced a similar situation after inaugurating a statue of Madan Mohan Malaviya at Banaras Hindu University.
He further said that people working as daily-wage labourers in rural areas continue to live in huts and that society has still not been able to change this situation or provide them with permanent homes and addresses. “Each one of us should take a pledge that we will transform and educate at least four people. Only then can we work towards eliminating the caste system,” he said.
Parameshwara assured the gathering that the government would work towards fulfilling their demands and urged employees to also think about their responsibility towards society.
Parameshwara also said that the presence of all ministers and legislators from the community would have strengthened the convention.
“There are around 1.20 lakh SC/ST government employees. Everyone should participate in such conventions. We face challenges, and we must come together with the understanding that we need to stand united. Without that spirit of unity, how can we move forward?” he asked.
The event was attended by Venerable Manorakkhita Bhanteji, Buddhist monk from Chethavana Vihara, Kollegal; Social Welfare Minister K. H. Muniyappa; Kollegal MLA A. R. Krishnamurthy; Jaglur MLA B. Devendrappa; former minister H. Anjaneya; C. Narendra, Chairman of the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation; and D. Shivashankar, President of the Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees’ Coordination Committee, among others.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.