Karnataka govt issues order implementing free bus pass scheme for students

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday issued an order implementing the free bus pass scheme for all students, which was announced by Chief Minister D K Shivakumar after the first Cabinet meeting following his assumption of office.
The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the free bus pass facility to all students studying in schools and colleges across the state.
"Accordingly, the government has granted in-principle approval to extend the free bus pass facility to all school and college students in Karnataka travelling on buses operated by the state's four transport corporations," a statement said.
The facility can be availed of by students travelling on buses operated by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC), and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).
The government stated that detailed guidelines regarding the implementation of the scheme would be issued separately.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.