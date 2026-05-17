Karnataka govt forms cabinet sub-committee to study State Education Policy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday constituted a six-member Cabinet sub-committee to study and recommend implementation of the State Education Policy (SEP).
Headed by Home Minister G Parameshwara, the panel comprises Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, Social Welfare Minister H C Mahadevappa, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar.
The Cabinet Sub-Committee has been tasked with reviewing the final report submitted by the State Education Policy Commission and make appropriate recommendations, an official note said.
The Cabinet on May 7 had held detailed discussions on the recommendations made by the Professor Sukhdeo Thorat-led State Education Policy Commission.
Thorat also gave a presentation to the Cabinet Ministers on May 7, following which it was decided to authorise the Chief Minister to set up a Cabinet sub-committee.
State Law Minister H K Patil had said the report comprised around eight volumes and covered issues relating to financial implications, human resources, curriculum reforms, deemed universities, unitary universities and newly established universities.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.