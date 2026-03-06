Karnataka govt announces social media ban for children under 16

Bengaluru: In a major move, the Congress-led Karnataka government has announced social media ban for children under 16 years of age in the state. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah made the announcement on Friday in this regard while presenting the budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Legislative Assembly.

"To prevent the adverse effects of increasing mobile phone usage on children, the use of social media will be banned for children below 16 years of age," CM Siddaramaiah announced.

The announcement was made as part of a set of measures outlined by the Karnataka government in the education sector, aimed at improving the overall well-being, academic environment and development of students, he stated.