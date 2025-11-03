Karnataka government's move lowering SSLC, PU passing marks evokes mixed reactions

BENGALURU: The Primary and Secondary Education Department’s new decision on passing marks for SSLC and PU students has evoked mixed reactions.

The Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS), MLC Puttanna and other stakeholders have extended their support to the department’s decision.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa recently announced that the passing marks for SSLC students will be reduced from 35 to 30 and for PU students from 35 to 33. However, this decision drew flak and Chairman of the legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti wrote to the education minister opposing it.

Puttanna told reporters on Friday that students, educationists and other stakeholders had been protesting against the old system of awarding marks for SSLC and PU students, stating that it was stricter than that of CBSE and ICSE schools. The recent decision of the department will go a long way in helping students in the state.

Shashikumar, president of KAMS, said that his organisation will support the decision. It will help prevent students discontinuing studies if they fail in SSLC and PU exams. It will not impact the quality of higher education. What needs to be improved is primary education -- teaching methods and school infrastructure. On Horatti opposing the move, Shashikumar said when it was proposed, he supported it.