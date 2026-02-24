Karnataka government yet to implement SC internal quota: BJP leaders in letter to Governor

The commission worked for six months and prepared a report at a cost of Rs 110 crore, recommending 1% reservation for category I, 6% for category - II, 5% for category- III and 4% for category - IV and 1% for sub-castes who refused to identify with the original caste such as AK, AD and AA.

But the government did not accept the report and came out with its own formula of 6:6:5 because of political pressure, the BJP leaders alleged.

“On what basis was this formula worked out? Neither the CM. nor the social welfare minister explained it. Though the government introduced a Bill in the Assembly, there was no scope for a detailed discussion. The Bill was tabled in the evening and on the basis of a numerical majority, it was passed hurriedly,’’ they alleged.

The government also failed to call an all-party meeting and did not consult community leaders, social leaders or legal experts before enforcing the law.