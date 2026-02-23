Karnataka government weighs mobile ban for children aged below 16 years

BENGALURU: The state government is actively considering a ban on mobile phone usage for children below 16 years, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah citing growing concerns over addiction, exposure to harmful content and behavioural issues among minors.

Addressing the vice-chancellors of state universities at a meeting on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said excessive mobile phone use is increasingly influencing children in negative ways and sought the response of vice-chancellors and educationists on prohibiting the use of mobile phones among children aged below 16 years.