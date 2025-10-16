Karnataka government schools, colleges to hold POCSO awareness drive

With the increasing number of teenage pregnancies, government schools and colleges across Karnataka are gearing up to launch an awareness programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for students of Classes 6 to 12.

Vidya Kumari, State Project Director of Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, said, “A government order was passed recently to create awareness among students about the POCSO Act. The programme will begin in November and continue till January in 40,000 government schools and 4,248 colleges. Teachers have already been trained on the POCSO Act by former judges, child rights activists, and legal experts.”

“We formed a committee that included Vasudev Sharma, Executive Director, Child Rights Trust; Dr Thippeswamy K T, member, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and others. Additionally, we are holding self-defence classes for female students,” she said.

TNIE accessed the manual, which includes sections such as: What is Child Sexual Abuse?, background and provisions of the POCSO Act, offences and punishments, child laws (2015–2021) and amendments, discussion and dialogue on vigilance and awareness, understanding the emotional effects of love and romance during adolescence, and guidelines on safe and unsafe touch. It also educates students on what to do if they are victims or at risk of sexual exploitation, and encourages familiarity with child-friendly police stations and open houses.

Sharma welcomed the government’s move. “Teenage pregnancies have increased in Karnataka, bringing emotional and physical consequences. The government should have launched this initiative earlier. Before teachers or experts students must first be taught about human biology and safe and unsafe touch,” he said.