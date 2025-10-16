Karnataka government schools, colleges to hold POCSO awareness drive

BENGALURU: With the increasing number of teenage pregnancies, government schools and colleges across Karnataka are gearing up to launch an awareness programme on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for students of Classes 6 to 12.

Vidya Kumari, State Project Director of Samagra Shikshana Karnataka, said, “A government order was passed recently to create awareness among students about the POCSO Act. The programme will begin in November and continue till January in 40,000 government schools and 4,248 colleges. Teachers have already been trained on the POCSO Act by former judges, child rights activists, and legal experts.”

“We formed a committee that included Vasudev Sharma, Executive Director, Child Rights Trust; Dr Thippeswamy K T, member, Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and others. Additionally, we are holding self-defence classes for female students,” she said.