Karnataka government releases draft policy on responsible digital use for students

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Monday released the draft policy for responsible digital use among students, suggesting that each school frame and enforce a digital use policy in addition to constituting a Digital Wellness Committee. The policy recommends limiting recreational screen time to not more than 1 hour per day outside of schoolwork and introducing tech curfew -- all screens off one hour before bedtime.

The draft policy follows Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s budget announcement on March 6 that the government will ban social media use for children below 16.

The policy has been drafted by involving the Health and Family Welfare department, National Institute of Mental Health and Sciences (NIMHANS), department of education, 60 professionals from education institutions and university representatives, parent representatives and cyber crime department.