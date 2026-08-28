Karnataka sets up high-level panel for sweeping education reforms, student welfare

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has constituted a five-member Cabinet sub-committee to analyse challenges in the education sector and recommend reforms in examinations, fee, infrastructure, skill development and student well-being.
The committee, headed by Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader, comprises Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Home Minister Priyank Kharge, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil and School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa.
According to a memorandum issued late Wednesday night, the panel will examine measures to prevent question paper leaks and malpractice and ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in state examinations and recruitment processes.
It will also consider introducing a fixed, time-bound examination and recruitment calendar.
The committee will examine regulation of fees charged by private educational institutions and coaching centres, strengthening infrastructure in government schools, PU colleges and universities, filling teacher vacancies, and providing laboratories, libraries and hostels.
It will look at aligning curricula with emerging employment opportunities and industry requirements, promoting skill development, apprenticeships and internships, and strengthening industry-institution partnerships.
On student wellbeing, the panel will examine counselling and support systems, academic and examination-related stress, and suicide prevention, particularly in coaching hubs, hostels and residential educational institutions.
The committee will examine scholarships and financial assistance, hostel capacity, girls' education, and support for students from SC/ST, OBC, minority and first-generation learner communities.
The memorandum said the panel would hold wider consultations with students, parents, teachers, educational institutions and other stakeholders across Karnataka. It may seek assistance from subject experts, as well.
The committee has been asked to submit its report within one month, with the Higher Education Department serving as the nodal department for the exercise.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.