Karnataka eyes wider use of geospatial tech and AI to improve governance

BENGALURU: The e-governance department of the state government is now working towards using technology to the optimum level to improve its operations and also help citizens.

The department will take the assistance of Karnataka State Remote Sensing and Application Centre (KSRSAC), engineering colleges and companies working in the field of geotechnology, which displayed their models at the K-GIS 2.0 on Wednesday, which included student innovation model competition, as well as technical and panel discussions on the theme: Technologies for Managing Planet Earth.