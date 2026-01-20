Karnataka eyes major industrial boost at WEF 2026

Davos (Switzerland), January 20 (ANI): In a push to cement Karnataka's position as a global manufacturing powerhouse, M.B. Patil, Karnataka's Minister for Commerce & Industries and Infrastructure, has initiated a series of strategic engagements at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2026.



Leading the state's delegation with an "execution-first" mandate, the Minister has secured significant interest from global leaders in the food processing and sustainable materials sectors, potentially bringing billions in investment to the state.



The delegation's first breakthrough came during a high-level meeting with the leadership of The Coca-Cola Company. The discussions centred on the "strategic expansion of their operations in Karnataka," building on the company's massive Rs 25,760 crore investment commitment to India's food processing sector.



Minister Patil specifically pitched Vijayapura as a future industrial powerhouse for the beverage giant. Sharing the update on his X account, he said, "Among our other proposals, we highlighted Vijayapura as a priority industrial hub, specifically for its sustainable water availability, which is crucial for large-scale beverage manufacturing."



By providing "long-term resource security and full governmental facilitation," the state aims to secure high-impact projects that will bolster industrial resilience and create "quality regional opportunities."