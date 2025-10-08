Karnataka extends Dasara holidays to complete socio-economic survey

The Karnataka state government has extended Dasara holidays for government and aided schools until October 18, 2025, to facilitate the completion of the ongoing Socio-Economic and Educational Survey, which began on September 22.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the extension after a review meeting on Tuesday, October 7, noting that the survey, conducted by the Karnataka Backward Classes Commission, remains incomplete in several districts.

Survey progress and challenges

Although the survey was initially expected to conclude by October 7, delays in multiple districts prompted the extension. For instance, Koppal district has completed 97% of the survey, while Dakshina Kannada and Udupi are at around 60%. In Bengaluru, only 36% of the survey is complete, with each enumerator tasked with covering 10-15 houses daily.

The Chief Minister cited technical issues and the late start in Bengaluru on October 4 as reasons for the delay, stating, “Only four days of the survey has been done. In other districts, there were some technical snags and in Bengaluru too, there were issues.”

Workforce and deadlines

The survey involves 1.2 lakh teachers and 40,000 government staff, with the majority being school teachers. The government has set a new deadline of October 20, coinciding with Deepavali (Naraka Chaturdashi). In Bengaluru, over 21,000 enumerators, including 6,700 teachers, are participating.

The Chief Minister warned, “Senior officials have said the survey will be completed before Deepavali. Till October 20, there will be eight working days and four government holidays. I have directed them to complete the survey work within 12 days. The government will take action against those who deliberately miss the survey work or hesitate to take part in it.”

Academic adjustments

To address the academic impact of the extended holidays, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that teachers will compensate for missed classes. “They have given it in writing. None of the students will face any issues,” he assured, noting that teachers will conduct special classes or extend daily classes by an hour. Teachers involved in pre-university mid-term exams are exempt from survey duties.

The Deputy Chief Minister also urged Bengaluru residents to cooperate, clarifying that the survey’s completion in the city is at 25%, slightly lower than the Chief Minister’s 36% estimate. “People in Bengaluru should cooperate with this survey. The public can also participate in this survey online,” Shivakumar said, encouraging broader community involvement.