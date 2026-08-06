Anthropic in talks with Karnataka on AI University initiative

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday held discussions with a senior delegation from artificial intelligence company Anthropic to explore collaboration in areas including citizen-centric governance, skilling, scientific research, startup enablement and the state's proposed AI University initiative.



The meeting at Vidhana Soudha was attended by Anthropic's Head of International Policy Michael Sellitto, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT and Home Priyank Kharge, Finance Adviser L K Atheeq and other senior officials.



In a post on X after the meeting, Shivakumar said the discussions focused on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and opportunities to strengthen Karnataka's innovation ecosystem.

"We had a meaningful discussion on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence and explored opportunities to collaborate in areas such as citizen-centric governance, skilling, scientific research, startup enablement and our AI University initiative," the Chief Minister said.