Karnataka expands midday meal scheme for pre-primary students, to provide eggs, milk

BENGALURU: With a view to boost nutrition among children in pre-primary government schools, the Department of School Education Literacy (DSEL) issued an order directing schools to provide eggs, bananas and milk to pre-primary kids in government schools. So far, midday meals, eggs, milk and bananas were provided to children from Class 1 to 10.

The order stated, “In government schools where pre-primary classes have started already, it is ordered to provide midday meals under the PM-Poshan scheme, milk under Ksheera Bhagya Yojana and eggs or bananas starting from December 1 itself.”